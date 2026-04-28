West Bengal polls: Unemployment, safety, and healthcare shape voters' mood

With political temperatures rising in West Bengal, several key concerns are expected to weigh on voters as they head to the polls. Political parties in the fray have promised jobs, better healthcare, women’s safety, and a better education system. While these issues remain paramount for the voter, law and order, corruption allegations, and the pace of industrial and economic growth also contribute in shaping their sentiment.

The SIR debate

The revision of electoral rolls has emerged as a major flashpoint ahead of the election, intensifying political debate and public concern. Allegations over the deletion of names from voter lists have heightened voter anxiety. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has argued that the exercise is aimed at identifying illegal immigrants, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that genuine voters are being excluded.

A 27-year-old IT professional from Behala, now based in Hyderabad, said, “My name was removed this time because I haven’t lived there for seven years now.” She added that while it does not significantly affect her, as she has permanent residence elsewhere, the process could be inconvenient for many who may struggle to vote without clear explanations. Nearly 9.1 million voters have been deleted from West Bengal’s electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, accounting for over 11.85 per cent of the total electorate. Districts such as Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, and Malda reported the highest number of deletions.

Crumbling healthcare infrastructure A steady outflow of patients from West Bengal to southern India’s healthcare hubs continues, reflecting persistent gaps in access and trust. A report cited by The Telegraph noted that nearly 40 per cent of outpatients at Christian Medical College, Vellore, are from Bengal, while around 20 per cent of OPD patients at Narayana Health facilities in Bengaluru come from the state. “For healthcare, many families still travel to Chennai or Bengaluru for advanced treatment because specialised facilities are not always accessible here, are often expensive, or local hospitals lack adequate capability and infrastructure,” said Sharaddath, who works in a private firm in Kolkata’s New Town.

“Good healthcare in the state is difficult to come by as many health professionals migrate for better opportunities, and then patients follow them to other cities for treatment,” said Ankit Berry, a Kolkata native now working in Bengaluru. Unemployment and migration remain key concerns West Bengal has historically recorded significant inter-state migration. The 2011 Census showed the state ranked seventh in interstate out-migration, with 2.4 million migrants, including 1.45 million women and 953,000 men, reflecting a sharp rise over the previous decade. Young voters say employment opportunities remain a primary concern. Many also stress the need for business-friendly policies to attract investment, expand industry, and generate jobs, alongside improved law and order to ensure a secure environment for both citizens and businesses.

“Nowadays, it is quite challenging to find employment opportunities in the state. Even when jobs are available, salary levels are often below market standards,” said Shankha Shuvro Sarkar, currently working with a Delhi-based company. Echoing similar concerns, Ankit Berry said the lack of opportunities continues to drive outward migration. “Just last week, I met someone who studied up to the master’s level in Bengal and moved out due to a lack of jobs. This story is so common that it no longer evokes surprise. It is our unfortunate reality,” he said. Crime against women West Bengal has long been projected as one of India’s safer states for women. According to the 2023 NCRB report, Kolkata was ranked the safest Indian city for the fourth consecutive year, recording the lowest number of cognisable offences per lakh population. However, the 2024 RG Kar incident has significantly impacted public perception of women’s safety in the state.

“West Bengal is one of the safest states to live in, but in recent years, women’s safety has been compromised,” said Anudeepta Biswas, a resident of Barasat. A Behala resident, requesting anonymity, added, “Women in West Bengal are facing several safety issues. Since the RG Kar incident, there have been other cases of harassment and assault, including incidents involving students in Kolkata.” Corruption in government recruitment Allegations of irregularities in government recruitment, particularly at the school level, have emerged as a major political issue amid concerns about unemployment and institutional credibility. The Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court invalidated around 25,000 appointments from the 2016 West Bengal SSC recruitment panel, citing large-scale irregularities and describing the process as “irretrievably tainted,” and ordered a fresh recruitment process.

In another case linked to primary teacher recruitment involving around 32,000 posts following the 2014 TET cycle, the Calcutta High Court in December 2025 set aside an earlier cancellation order, allowing the appointments to continue, with the matter still under judicial scrutiny. “Filling vacant government posts and ensuring transparent recruitment are very important. Everyday issues like alleged ‘tolabazi’ (extortion), where people feel pressured to pay unofficial money to local operators for basic activities such as opening a shop or building a house, must be addressed strictly,” said Shankha Shuvro Sarkar. The state will vote in the second and final phase on April 29, covering 142 seats across seven districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata. Around 32.1 million electors will decide the fate of 1,448 candidates. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari on the Bhabanipur seat.