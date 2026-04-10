West Bengal polls: BJP manifesto reaches out to govt staff, women, youth

In its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly polls released on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought to reach out to Bengal’s 1.4 million state government employees and an estimated five million pensioners, its youth and the crucial women electors, who have in the last decade emerged as a significant support base of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

The manifesto, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah released on Friday in Kolkata, announced commitments that sought to consolidate the BJP’s sway in North Bengal, where it outperformed the TMC in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly polls, as well as among Bengal’s Scheduled Tribes, which comprise 5.8 per cent of its population.

The BJP said its state government will recommend including Kurmali and Rajbongshi dialects in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, implement a permanent political solution for the hill districts, grant land ownership to tea garden workers, establish a dedicated tribal university in Jhargram, and create a tea workers’ development board. It committed to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a cancer hospital, an Indian Institute of Technology, and an Indian Institute of Management in North Bengal. Promises to women were the highlight of the BJP’s manifesto. According to post-poll studies, including one by the Delhi-based think tank Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), 13 per cent more women voted for the TMC than for the BJP in the 2021 Assembly polls. The TMC’s support base among women is attributed to its government’s women-centric welfare schemes, such as Kanyashree, Rupashree, bicycles for girl students, and Lakshmir Bhandar. In the previous Assembly polls, the TMC fielded 50 women, and a third of its candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were women. In its manifesto for the 2026 Assembly polls, the TMC has promised increasing the Lakshmir Bhandar monthly allowance by Rs 500 from Rs 1,000 for women from the general category and to Rs 1,700 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries.

To women electors, the BJP manifesto promised improved law and order to ensure the safety of girls and women, which is in the context of incidents of rape having taken place in the state. It promised 33 per cent reservation for women in all state government jobs, including the police force. For the police force, it proposed establishing women-only police stations and reserving police force battalions. Additionally, it planned to prepare an industrial policy that will incentivise the private sector to prioritise women workers in recruitment and offer free travel to women on state government-run buses. The BJP promised to set up working women’s hostels in every district, a one-time allowance of Rs 50,000 for girl students upon admission to higher education, financial assistance of Rs 100,000 for those unable to repay loans from microfinance institutions, and most significantly, a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 for women.

To the state government employees and pensioners, the BJP promised to clear “all dearness allowance arrears” and implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission within 45 days of forming the government. Employees and pensioners have been demanding from the incumbent state government the release of arrears. During its poll campaign, the BJP flagged the lack of job opportunities in Bengal, which it said forced its youth to migrate, as a key plank. In response, the TMC in its manifesto promised to create one million job opportunities in the next five years, and promised Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance to educated unemployed youth aged 21 to 40 years until they secure employment.

The BJP's manifesto stated that its government will fill all government vacancies by December 2026. It also committed to relaxing the age bar by five years “since there has not been any recruitment since 2015”. Other promises to youth included a Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for the unemployed, Rs 1 million (Rs 500,000 as a grant and a matching amount as interest-free loans) for one million youth to encourage entrepreneurship, restoration of abolished permanent vacancies, and Rs 15,000 one-time assistance for youth appearing for competitive exams. The BJP’s other promises include reviving the state’s tea and jute industries, providing Rs 9,000 to all farmers under the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, and increasing the minimum support price for rice to Rs 3,100. It said that farmers will get four times the market price if their agricultural land is acquired. The BJP promised an urban overhaul, especially of the Greater Kolkata area, which is the TMC’s political stronghold. It said it will crack down on land encroachment and highlighted the alleged corruption by the TMC leadership.

The BJP committed to stopping cattle smuggling, introducing legislation to implement a uniform civil code within six months, and enforcing zero tolerance on illegal infiltration on the basis of the “detect, delete and report” model. It said it will “take strict measures to prevent illegal infiltration and address silent demographic invasion” and allot land within 45 days for fencing along the border. The BJP said it will ensure that every citizen has the right to practise their religion without any restrictions, and that it will set up a Vande Mataram museum. It said it will bring “strict laws against love jihad and land jihad”.

Over the years, the BJP has flagged illegal immigration from Bangladesh as a key issue. The TMC responded by pointing out that the Centre’s Border Security Force controls the border and cited data showing the Centre's poor record in deporting illegal immigrants. The BJP said it would develop an industrial park in Singur, construct modern deep-sea ports in Tajpur and Kulpi, operationalise Purulia, Malda and Balurghat airports, and construct four new cities in North Bengal “to address years of neglect”, and construct folding bridges in Haldia and Nandigram. Shah, at a press conference in Kolkata, accused the Banerjee-led TMC of practising appeasement politics. Having faced the TMC’s allegations that the BJP is a party of “outsiders”, Shah said, “I can assure the people of Bengal that our chief minister will be a Bengali and a citizen of Bengal.” “Consumption of fish and eggs will not be stopped. This is a rumour by the TMC,” he said.