West Bengal records 18.39% voter turnout till 9 am in second phase of polls

A total of 18.39 per cent of 32.1 million voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling to 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of West Bengal assembly elections, a senior EC official said.

Till 9 am, Purba Bardhaman district recorded the highest turnout at 20.86 per cent, followed by Hooghly at 20.16 per cent, he said.

Nadia recorded 18.5 per cent turnout, followed by North 24 Parganas (17.81 per cent), Kolkata Uttar (17.28 per cent) and South 24 Parganas (17.25 per cent), Kolkata Dakshin (16.81 per cent), he elaborated.

"Polling is underway peacefully, barring some minor incidents in certain areas. We have sought reports from the officials concerned," he told PTI.