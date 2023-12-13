8 Indian movies, shows in Netflix's top 1,000 watched between Jan-Jun 2023

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Top 10 movies and shows watched on Netflix globally
The list was topped by The Night Agent: Season 1, which was watched for 812.1 million hours globally. It was followed by Ginny & George: Season 2 and The Glory: Season 1, watched for 665.1 million and 622.8 million hours.
Here's the list of top 10 titles:
Title Hours watched The Night Agent: Season 1 812,100,000 Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 665,100,000 The Glory: Season 1 622,800,000 Wednesday: Season 1 507,700,000 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story 503,000,000 You: Season 4 440,600,000 La Reina del Sur: Season 3 429,600,000 Outer Banks: Season 3 402,500,000 Ginny & Georgia: Season 1 302,100,000 FUBAR: Season 1 266,200,000
