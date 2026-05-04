A turn of fortune for Jana Nayagan: Art imitates life in Tamil Nadu

TVK, short for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, a party founded by Vijay in 2024, had won 82 seats and was leading in another 25 on Monday evening. Although short of winning the majority of seats, Vijay was set to take control of Tamil Nadu.

“This huge (electoral) victory means the movie will be released, and will definitely be his last movie as he is a successful politician now. It is expected to be released anytime within the 100 days of his government, or within May itself, as it may witness the highest-ever opening collection in the history of Tamil cinema,” said veteran film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.