Jailer 2 leak video: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has been at the centre of a major controversy ahead of its release. A clip from the superstar’s upcoming sequel has reportedly gone viral, raising concerns across the industry, especially after Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leak. Fans were taken aback by the unexpected development, prompting swift action from the producers.

The makers of Jailer 2 are concerned as the alleged clip continues to circulate online, sparking outrage among fans. Social media users have been widely sharing the video, which is said to be from the film’s set. Sun Pictures has urged people not to share or circulate the footage. Jailer 2 is officially set to release on June 12, 2026.

About the Jailer 2 leak video

ALSO READ: Bhoot Bangla Box Office Day 1: Akshay's film eyes ₹15 Crore on opening day According to a Deccan Herald report, Sun Pictures issued an official statement urging the public not to share or repost the leaked video. The production house warned of possible consequences and strongly appealed to fans and media outlets to refrain from circulating the footage.

Official statement by the makers of the Jailer 2

The statement read, “We would like to bring to your attention that a video clip from the sets of Jailer 2 is currently being circulated on social media platforms. Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will take necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips.”

It added, “We kindly request members of the media and fan clubs to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for such actions or for retrieving affected accounts.”

More about Tamil films leaked clips

In recent weeks, there have been several such incidents. Jana Nayagan, linked to Vijay, was previously leaked online. Producers acted swiftly, calling it a serious violation and warning of legal action. Eight workers and a freelance assistant editor were reportedly taken into custody.

ALSO READ: What's new on OTT this week: Watch Toaster, Matka King, Euphoria and more The film fraternity is now increasingly concerned about security during production due to these repeated leaks. Meanwhile, Jailer 2 had already generated significant buzz. Its first instalment was a massive success, earning around Rs 650 crore worldwide. This unexpected development has slightly dampened expectations for the sequel, which began filming in Chennai in March.

About Jailer 2 plot

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 reunites key members of the original creative team, including composer Anirudh Ravichander. Produced under Sun Pictures, the sequel continues the story of Muthuvel Pandian as he deals with the emotional aftermath of his son’s death.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 OTT release timeline: When, where to stream the spy thriller With an emphasis on “more scars and less swagger,” the film is expected to be darker, grittier, and more intense than its predecessor. A central theme is the moral conflict between Pandian and new, powerful characters representing opposing ideas of justice.

Jailer 2 cast

The film features a massive pan-Indian ensemble cast from multiple industries, including Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa. New additions include S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, and Jatin Sarna. Supporting roles feature Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi.

While several names have been linked to cameo appearances, including Shah Rukh Khan and Pawan Kalyan, recent reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan may have opted out due to scheduling conflicts.