Arijit returns to stage with Anoushka Shankar days after quitting playback

Just days after declaring his decision to step away from Bollywood playback singing, Arijit Singh surprised fans by returning to the stage — not in a film studio, but at a live concert in Kolkata. The singer joined Anoushka Shankar during her performance, marking his first public appearance since the January 27 announcement.

What unfolded was far more than a guest act. As Arijit and Anoushka shared the stage, the moment became a meeting of musical lineages, emotional intent and artistic conviction. It was intimate, symbolic and quietly defiant — a reminder of music beyond commerce.

The collaboration gained further gravitas with the presence of celebrated percussionist Bickram Ghosh. Together, they performed Maya Bhora Raati, a rarely heard Bengali composition deeply rooted in classical tradition. The piece, long associated with the legacy of Pandit Ravi Shankar, transformed the concert into a moment of cultural memory rather than spectacle.

Anoushka Shankar welcomed Arijit Singh? Anoushka Shankar, a sitar maestro, surprised the crowded Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata last night by inviting Arijit Singh to take the stage as her special guest for the evening. Arijit and Anoushka sang a version of Maya Bhora Raati, a Bengali song written by Pandit Ravi Shankar and originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar, throughout the concert. Along with a video shared from the concert, Anoushka mentioned: “So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the one and only @arijitsingh bringing my father’s rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata, was truly one for the books.”

About the live concert of Arijit Singh and Anoushka Shankar One of India's most prominent playback singers, Arijit Singh, is renowned for having a foundation in classical and semi-classical music. In addition to being a global ambassador for Indian classical music, Anoushka Shankar is a composer and sitar virtuoso. She is also the daughter and student of Pandit Ravi Shankar, the mastermind who revolutionized the way Indian music communicated with the outside world. The crowd in Kolkata described their collaboration as both amazing and inevitable. Arijit Singh's performance of Maya Bhora Raati in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium solidified his reputation as a musician who is profoundly aware of India's literary and classical traditions, going beyond his status as a playback star.