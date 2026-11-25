Marvel's much-anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday has recorded a strong response to advance bookings in India, crossing Rs 61 crore in gross ticket sales ahead of its theatrical release on December 17, 2026, Sacnilk reported.

The English version is currently leading the sales. Advance ticket bookings for the movie opened in India at midnight on November 17, 2026, a month before its theatrical release.

The film's strong advance sales come despite more than three weeks remaining before its theatrical release, indicating considerable initial interest among Marvel fans.

Avengers: Doomsday advance booking report

Excluding blocked seats, the film's advance booking gross stands at Rs 53.01 crore, with approximately 8.39 lakh tickets sold, according to Sacnilk. Including blocked seats, the overall gross has reached Rs 61.19 crore.

The film has recorded around 8,133 shows across 294 cinemas in India. The English version is leading the advance booking charts, generating Rs 51.36 crore in gross ticket sales and accounting for the bulk of the film's advance collection. The National Capital Region (NCR) leads city-wise advance bookings with Rs 10.42 crore, followed by Mumbai at Rs 10.06 crore and Bengaluru at Rs 8.93 crore. Watch Avengers: Doomsday Trailer The trailer starts with Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), telling Peggy Carter, "We made a choice that we knew was right." It then takes the audience back to the time when Steve revisited Peggy's home after his journey through time. This time, however, signifies a new phase in their lives.

The couple is now parents to a little boy and seems to be enjoying a joyful existence together. Yet, Steve appears to be burdened by the repercussions of his past choices. Steve reflected on the choices the Avengers made years ago. He tells them that their actions were essential to correct the world, yet he never expected those choices would come with repercussions. The message is clear: this is a fight that no single team can win alone. The trailer then redirects attention to the most significant threat confronting the MCU. With Doom representing a threat to all, Thor is depicted speaking to a gathering of superheroes that includes members from the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

More about Avengers: Doomsday trailer talk ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: List of new OTTs to watch on various platforms The rest of the trailer showcases scenes of the superheroes collaborating to confront Doctor Doom. Including well-known Avengers, the Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, and the X-Men, this movie unites superheroes from all over the Marvel universe. Avengers: Doomsday cast The film brings back several familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers, while Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor. Anthony Mackie will also return in his role as Sam Wilson, alongside Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.