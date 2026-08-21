Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7: Awarapan 2 has already surpassed ₹150 crore globally, continuing its impressive run at the box office. Despite competition from other films, the Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani film, which debuted during the Independence Day weekend, has performed well.

The sequel made ₹6 crore on its seventh day, bringing its net domestic total to ₹113.50 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Many have been surprised by Emraan Hashmi's film's extraordinary success, but his fans think it was long overdue.

Awarapan 2 box office collection update

With an overall occupancy of 15.25% and a peak of 20.08% in the night shows on Thursday, August 20, the movie has been especially successful in the Hindi language.

Awarapan 2 has become one of this month's top box office performers, with its global box office now surpassing ₹150 crore. The movie faced off against Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 at the box office. ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan OTT release: When and where to watch Vijay's last film? Emraan Hashmi's solo debut in Awarapan 2 is the best of his career. Within 3 days of its premiere, the movie earned more than ₹100 crore globally, and within 5 days, it also earned more than ₹100 crore in India. Awarapan 2 box office report Awarapan 2 has already made ₹161.67 crore at the global box office, including ₹26.30 crore from international markets, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Regarding its domestic box office collection, Awarapan 2 saw a decline on its opening Monday. The movie made ₹9.25 crore on Day 4 after earning in the double digits on its first weekend.

ALSO READ: Nolan's 'The Odyssey' becomes highest-grossing R-rated film of all time The Imran Hashmi-starrer opened strongly at the box office with ₹22 crore on Friday from more than 9,000 shows. Collections surged on Saturday, with the film earning ₹33.75 crore from over 10,000 shows, before easing to ₹26 crore on Sunday across nearly 9,400 shows. Notably, Awarapan 2 is currently getting more shows than it had on its opening day, despite the midweek slowdown. Awarapan 2 Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar, is a follow-up to the 2007 movie Awarapan, which gained a cult following over time. Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in the sequel.