Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy Udta Teer has collected ₹25.85 crore net at the Indian box office in five days. While the film surpassed the domestic collections of Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Nayyi Navelli, its weekday earnings dropped after a promising opening weekend.

Originally scheduled for release on October 9, Udta Teer was released in theatres on October 23, 2026.

Udta Teer Day 5 Box Office Collection

On Day 5, Udta Teer earned ₹3.10 crore net in India from 5,854 shows, a 3.1% decrease from the day before. According to Sacnilk figures, the film's total net collection in India reached ₹25.85 crore, while its gross in India stands at ₹30.78 crore.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash attend Ramayana's world premiere in LA The movie made ₹1 crore in foreign theatres on Tuesday, bringing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹7.75 crore. As of now, its global gross collection stands at ₹38.53 crore. Udta Teer Day-Wise Box Office Collection Day 1 earnings for Udta Teer in India were ₹4.10 crore, and Day 2 earnings were ₹7.25 crore. Day 3 earnings increased to ₹8.20 crore, bringing its opening weekend total to ₹19.55 crore. Day 4 and Day 5 box office collection for the movie fell to ₹3.20 crore and ₹3.10 crore, respectively. As a result, its net collection in India increased to ₹25.85 crore. The movie's first Tuesday collection only slightly decreased, suggesting its weekday collection was largely unchanged from Monday.