Batwara 1947 box office report: Sunny Deol-starrer off to a moderate start

On August 14, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, debuted in theatres alongside Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2. Though its opening-day box office figures are still being assessed, the partition drama has attracted attention prior to its release and Independence Day.
Early trade figures suggest that Batwara 1947 was being screened across thousands of shows nationwide, with advance and day-one ticket sales continuing to build. The film's final opening-day collection will depend largely on its evening and night shows.
Batwara 1947 box office collection day 1
As of day 1, Batwara 1947 has earned ₹1.82 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk's live estimations. Currently, the movie is showing in 3,014 theatres across the country.
According to trade estimates, the movie is likely to make between ₹5 to 7 crore on its first day in India. However, how well the film does in the evening and night shows will determine the final opening-day box office.
Awarapan 2, which debuted on the same day, is another rival to the movie. Both films have created a lot of buzz, and the first weekend's box office results will be eagerly monitored.
About Batwara 1947
Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol are among the cast members of Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947. The film, which was produced by Aamir Khan Productions, examines the effects of the partition on individuals and communities.