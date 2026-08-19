Batwara 1947 box office day 5: Sunny Deol's film sees slight rise

Batwara 1947 box office collection Today: Despite striking an emotional chord with viewers, Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi's partition drama has struggled to attract audience to theatres due to fierce competition from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2. The movie is still having a difficult time at the box office after seeing a drop after its opening on Sunday.

Since its premiere, Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 has had trouble at the box office. The movie saw a slight increase on Tuesday following a significant decline on Monday. The movie has made a total of ₹30.75 crore.

Batwara 1947 box office report

As per Sacnilk, the film saw a 46% drop on Sunday, collecting ₹7.25 crore. Its first Monday was no better, with collections dropping by 72% to ₹2 crore, its lowest single-day collection so far.

On its first Tuesday, however, the film saw a slight increase of 12.5%, collecting ₹2.25 crore. Its domestic collection now stands at ₹30.75 crore net, while its gross collection has reached ₹36.54 crore. Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 The film has been facing severe competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. While Sunny Deol’s film is battling to surpass the ₹50 crore barrier at the box office, Emraan’s film has already crossed ₹100 crore and shows no signs of slowing down. The box office performance of Batwara 1947 is accompanied by conflicting reviews from both reviewers and viewers. The film's plot has drawn criticism, but Sunny and Shabana Azmi's powerful performances have won praise.