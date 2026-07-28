Batwara 1947 trailer out: Sunny Deol returns with powerful Partition tale

The trailer for Aamir Khan Productions' Batwara 1947, released today on Tuesday, provides a glimpse into a narrative that takes place against the backdrop of the 1947 Indo-Pak partition era.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film follows a family whose lives are torn apart by violence, displacement and the upheaval of one of the subcontinent's darkest chapters.

Amid widespread violence, the trailer emphasises themes of compassion, resiliency, and optimism while concentrating on the human cost of the tragedy. Batwara 1947 is expected to be released on 14 August 2026.

Batwara 1947 trailer talk

Set during the Partition, the trailer centres on the human impact of the country's division while delivering a message that rises above religious divides. Sunny Deol's character declares that "a mother is every person's first religion," emphasising humanity over communal identity.

Sunny Deol , his wife Preity Zinta , and their son Karan Deol celebrate independence at the start of the trailer. However, as the country is divided, the joy quickly gives way to the sad reality of separation. Shabana Azmi, who portrays a Hindu mother, welcomes Sunny Deol and his family into her ancestral house. Because of her religious identity, Azmi's character suffers the most during those turbulent times. However, Sunny Deol advocates for the "religion of the mother"—the life force—and opposes crimes motivated by religion, caste, or creed. Sunny Deol's on Batwara 2947 trailer Sunny Deol posted a touching post before the release of the Batwara 1947 trailer. He claimed to have dedicated the movie to all mothers and posted a photo of himself with his mother, Prakash Kaur.

In the caption, he mentioned, "Meri Maa hi mera Rab hain, Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat (My mother is my God, my love, my courage and strength)." Also Read: Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gets leaked online, Universal responds "Batwara 1947 main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon (I dedicate Batwara 1947 to my mother and all the mothers in the world)." He further added to the post, "Trailer out tomorrow." Needless to say, the trailer has got a huge amount of love online. About the film, Batwara 1947 Batwara 1947 brings Santoshi and Sunny Deol back together after over 30 years.