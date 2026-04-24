Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film crosses 100 cr

Bhoot Bangla box office: Bhoot Bangla continues its steady run at the box office despite mixed reviews. The horror-comedy, which stars Akshay Kumar, is gradually making headway at the box office. The movie has now made over Rs 135.45 crore globally, and it appears that it will surpass the lifetime totals of Kumar's recent films, Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2.

Priyadarshan is the director of the 2026 Hindi comedic horror film Bhoot Bangla. The film, which was released on April 16, 2026, is a high-profile reunion between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, who also produced it with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Bhooth Bangla daily box office collection · Day 1- ₹12.25 crore · Day 2- ₹19.00 crore · Day 3- ₹23.00 crore · Day 4- ₹6.75 crore · Day 5- ₹7.65 crore · Day 6- ₹6.15 crore · Day 7- ₹5.15 crore. Summary of Bhooth Bangla box office collection · India Net Collection: ₹84.05 crore. · India Gross Collection: ₹99.95 crore. · Overseas Gross: ₹35.50 crore.

· Worldwide Total: ₹135.45 crore. Bhooth Bangla box office occupancy The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 11.3% overall occupancy over 1,084 shows on Day 7 of Bhooth Bangla, but Mumbai performed higher at 15.3% across 706 shows, reaching 20% during night screenings. Lucknow and Jaipur also demonstrated consistent turnout with 15.3% and 15% overall occupancy, respectively, while Bengaluru emerged as one of the strongest markets with 18% overall occupancy and a high of 22% at night. While Ahmedabad (9.8%), Hyderabad (9.8%), and Chandigarh (9.8%) continued to perform poorly, Pune (12%), Kolkata (12%), and Bhopal (11%) showed modest performance.