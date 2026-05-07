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Bhooth Bangla box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film crosses Rs 200 cr

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla continued its successful theatrical run as the film crossed ₹230 crore at the worldwide box office by day 20

Bhoot Bangla
Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla box office collection
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 3:20 PM IST
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Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, continued its strong run at the box office, with the film’s worldwide collections reaching ₹232.78 crore by day 20, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
 
The total includes earnings from both domestic and overseas markets. Bhooth Bangla has reported net collections of ₹148.25 Cr and gross collections of ₹175.93 Cr in India.
 
On April 17, 2026, Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, was released in Indian theatres. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the horror-comedy debuted with paid previews on April 16, 2026. The movie is showing in theatres right now.

Bhoot Bangla domestic box office collection report

·        Week 1- ₹84.40 Cr
 
·        Week 2- ₹43.75 Cr
 
·        Day 20- ₹1.75 Cr
 
·        Day 21- ₹0.04 Cr (ongoing).

Bhooth Bangla occupancy report

Day 20 of Bhooth Bangla's Hindi 2D theatrical run saw low attendance across India. A modest weekday pattern was reflected in the film's overall occupancy of 8.62 per cent. In most centres, there were distinct disparities between morning, afternoon, evening, and night shows, and viewing patterns remained inconsistent throughout show timings.
 
With a 4.62 per cent occupancy rate, morning shows had the smallest audiences. With a higher percentage of 10.85 per cent, afternoon screenings turned out to be the best time of day. The average for the day was below double digits, with evening programs coming in second at 10.38 per cent and night screenings remaining weaker.
 
According to the data, Bhooth Bangla's Hindi 2D version is drawing a small but consistent viewership on Day 20. While morning shows continue to be muted, afternoon and evening slots continue to draw relatively larger crowds, maintaining the film's overall occupancy at 8.62 per cent. 

Bhoot Bangla plot 

The movie centres on Arjun Acharya, a man who inherits Acharya Niwas, his grandfather's magnificent but infamously haunted family castle in the isolated village of Mangalpur.
 
In an attempt to alleviate family financial difficulties, Arjun chooses to have his sister Meera's wedding at the palace despite local fears of a fatal curse.
 
In order to save his loved ones, he must face his family's dark past and uncover a horrific mystery involving a bride-stealing demon as paranormal events take place. 

Bhoot Bangla cast

Under the direction of Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla was released in April 2026 and is a horror-comedy that marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after 14 years.
 
The film features a star-studded ensemble, including several comedy icons from previous Priyadarshan films like Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Chitra, Mithila Palkar, Asrani, Jisshu Sengupta, and Rajesh Sharma.
 
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Topics :Bollywood box officeIndian film industryfilm industry

First Published: May 07 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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