Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 11: Ranveer's film crosses 1000 cr

Even as it approaches its second week in theatres, Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to dominate the box office. The movie has demonstrated incredible stability, emerging as one of the biggest cinema successes of the year so far, despite the typical decline observed after an opening weekend.

The movie has already surpassed the lifetime total of its debut film, Dhurandhar. The sequel, which was directed by Aditya Dhar, has been able to capitalise on the success of the previous instalment and has consistently attracted audiences to single-screen and multiplex theatres. On March 19, 2026, the movie was released.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day-wise update According to an early report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has reached a significant milestone by crossing the lifetime worldwide collection of its predecessor within just 11 days of release. The first Dhurandhar, which hit theatres on December 5, 2025, had ended its worldwide collection of Rs 1,307.35 crore. On Day 11, Dhurandhar 2 reportedly collected domestically Rs 68.10 crore in India from over 19,000 shows in the country. With this recent addition, the film's net collection in India is currently at Rs 846.87 crore, while its overall India gross has increased to Rs 1,011.95 crore. The total earnings of the movie has also been greatly influenced by the global market.

On Day 11, the sequel made an estimated Rs 25 crore abroad, bringing its total gross earnings to over Rs 350 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has now earned a total of about Rs 1,361.95 crore worldwide, easily crossing the first lifetime global collection when domestic and worldwide data are included. Dhurandhar 2 vs other films This raises the movie's worldwide box office collection to a respectable level. Only Dangal (₹2070 crore), Baahubali 2 (₹1788 crore), and Pushpa 2 (₹1724 crore) are now ahead of Dhurandhar 2. There is no reason why Dhurandhar 2 should not surpass the two pan-Indian hits and eventually overthrow Dangal if it keeps on its current pace.