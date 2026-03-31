Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a sharp drop in earnings on its second Monday, marking its first major slowdown since release. Despite the dip, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar has maintained a strong overall run, earning ₹25.30 crore on day 12 in India and surpassing the lifetime collection of the original film within just 11 days.

With this, the film’s total India collections stand at ₹872.17 crore (net) and ₹1,042.23 crore (gross). Globally, the film has amassed ₹1,392.23 crore so far, according to Sacnilk. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action drama hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collections in India On Monday, the Hindi version added ₹23.50 crore to the domestic total. Telugu continued to be the most popular regional language, earning ₹1.15 crore. Dhurandhar: The Revenge began its box office journey on March 19 with ₹102.55 crore, making the most of the long weekend. On March 20 and 21, the figures were ₹80.72 crore and ₹113 crore, respectively. The movie generated ₹114.85 crore and had 21,633 shows in India on March 22. The figures fell to ₹65 crore on March 23, the first Monday since the movie's premiere. Before entering the weekend, collections over the previous week varied from ₹40 crore to ₹60 crore. The movie made ₹43 crore from paid previews on March 18. On Day 12, the movie made ₹800 crore abroad, bringing its total overseas box office to ₹350.00 crore so far.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection Dhurandhar 2, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is doing incredibly well all over the world. It has collected an astounding ₹1,392.23 crore globally in just 12 days. The movie made a net of Rs 25.30 crore on Day 12. The movie's worldwide gross reached Rs 350.00 crore after earning Rs 800 crore on Day 12. About Dhurandhar 2 The movie is a sequel to "Dhurandhar," which Aditya Dhar directed in 2025. That year, it was the highest-grossing Hindi movie. The follow-up delves into the ascent of Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the underworld of Karachi, exposing his beginnings as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and charting his path.