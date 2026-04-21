Dhurandhar: The Revenge is nearing the end of its theatrical run. The film has completed over 30 days globally and achieved major milestones for Indian cinema, particularly Bollywood. However, its chances of becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide now appear to be fading.

With a 33-day global total of Rs 1,758.96 crore, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has surpassed *Pushpa 2: The Rule* to become the third-highest-grossing Indian film. Can it go on to set another record?

Dhurundhar 2 - Domestic box office breakdown day-wise (Sacnilk)

· Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

· Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

· Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore · Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore · Friday: Rs 2.70 crore · Saturday: Rs 4.65 crore · Sunday: Rs 5.20 crore · Monday: Rs 1.62 crore Total: Rs 1,117.29 crore. ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 4: Akshay's film crosses ₹100 Cr worldwide Dhurundhar 2 - Box office report With a lifetime global gross of Rs 1,810.60 crore, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) remains a tough benchmark. Given current trends and the absence of double-digit daily earnings worldwide, it now seems unlikely that Dhurandhar 2 will reach that mark.

The spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, is already in its fifth week and is earning modest daily figures. On its fifth Monday, the film collected Rs 1.62 crore nett in India and Rs 0.40 crore overseas, taking its 33-day total to Rs 1,117.29 crore nett domestically and Rs 1,758.96 crore gross worldwide. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 OTT release timeline: When, where to stream the spy thriller For nine years, S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has held the position of the second-highest-grossing Indian film. Dangal, which earned Rs 2,070 crore globally—largely driven by its success in China—continues to hold the top spot.

About Dhurundhar 2 The plot of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues the story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who evolves into the formidable Hamza Ali Mazari. After defeating mobster Rehman Dakait in the first film, Jaskirat becomes deeply entrenched in Karachi’s underworld, earning the title “Sher-e-Baloch.” ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Day 26 Box Office: Ranveer's film hits ₹1700 Cr globally Sara Arjun plays Yalina, Hamza’s wife. The sequel delves deeper into his past, revealing how Ajay Sanyal, portrayed by R. Madhavan, recruits him for a high-risk mission. The story follows his efforts to dismantle the financial networks of terrorist organisations, leading to an intense psychological battle with the mastermind behind them.