At a pace rarely witnessed in Indian cinema, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is rewriting box office history. The movie earned an incredible ₹937.49 crore globally in just six days, putting it well on track to surpass the coveted ₹1,000 crore milestone by day eight.

It is evident from the numbers. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the movie performed remarkably well abroad, earning a total of Rs 250 crore. This accounts for 26.67 percent of the worldwide profits, demonstrating the film's expanding appeal and global impact. Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 daily domestic box office collection

· Day 1: ₹102.55 Cr

· Day 2: ₹80.72 Cr · Day 3: ₹113.00 Cr · Day 4: ₹114.85 Cr · Day 5: ₹65.00 Cr · Day 6: ₹56.60 Cr · Day 7: ₹47.70 Cr · Day 8: ₹8.40 Cr (Live estimates). Total India Net: ₹631.82 Cr. Dhurandhar 2 ‘worldwide’ Box Office · Worldwide Gross: Crossed ₹1,000 crore in just 7 days. · Domestic Gross: Approximately ₹750 crore in India.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 7: Ranveer's film nears 1000 cr · Overseas Total: Approximately ₹261 crore ($31.5M+). Dhurandhar 2 box office update After a record-breaking premiere on Wednesday, the Ranveer Singh film opened in theatres on Thursday. The movie made over ₹100 crore domestically in its first three days thanks to paid previews and an incredible opening weekend. The movie has been just as successful abroad. It made almost $22 million in its first weekend of overseas sales after a solid $7 million start. It increased its international collections by $1.5 million from territories on Wednesday, bringing its total overseas collections after seven days to $28.5 million (about ₹261 crore). As of right now, the spy thriller has made ₹1006 crore worldwide.