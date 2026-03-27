Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh film reaches ₹1000 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: At the box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to prove unstoppable. The Aditya Dhar directorial, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is smashing records and maintaining a dominant theatrical run.

The movie has now made more than Rs 650 crore in India and more than Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office, solidifying its status as one of the biggest successes of recent years.

Since its premiere, Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge has broken box office records. Thanks to this steady performance, Dhurandhar 2 has now risen in the rankings to become the second-highest-grossing Bollywood movie in India, reinforcing its blockbuster status.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection update Early estimates from Sacnilk.com indicate that the movie maintained its successful run on Day 8, earning almost Rs 49.70 crore in a single day. As a result, its India collections reached about Rs 674.17 crore net and Rs 805.32 crore gross. With the movie generating roughly Rs 261.92 crore outside of India, foreign markets have also made a substantial contribution, bringing the total to Rs 1,067.24 crore so far. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 7: Ranveer's film nears 1000 cr With these numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has become the fifth Bollywood movie to earn more than Rs 600 crore domestically, marking a significant milestone. The Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar movie is now the eighth highest-grossing Indian film ever, with a global gross of Rs 1067.24 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 box office occupancy ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli considers splitting 'Varanasi' into two parts, says report After Tuesday, the pace eventually decreased. The movie's collection fell by 15% on Wednesday. The Ram Navami holiday in some regions of the nation helped the Ranveer Singh film get off to a great start on Thursday. Sacnilk reports that recorded occupancy is 24.62% in the morning, 41.54% in the afternoon, and 43.38% in the evening. About Dhurandhar 2 The movie, which debuted on March 19, had impressive advance bookings going into its second weekend, and theatres in big cities were crowded. In addition to Ranveer Singh, the film has a strong ensemble cast that includes veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun.