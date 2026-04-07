Dhurandhar 2 box office: Ranveer Singh film nears ₹2000 Cr globally

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has emerged as a massive box office success. The film has become the first Indian release to cross $25 million in North America and €1 million in Germany, surpassing its predecessor’s lifetime earnings within just 10 days.

The multi-starrer earned ₹1,622 crore worldwide in its first two weeks, setting multiple records. It also crossed ₹1,000 crore in India, becoming the biggest Hindi opener of all time.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day wise update

Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded a net collection of ₹10 crore from 13,736 shows on Day 19, taking its domestic total to ₹1,225.72 crore. The film had a strong opening week, earning ₹674.17 crore, followed by a noticeable dip in the second week with collections of ₹263.65 crore.

The Ranveer Singh starrer opened on March 19 with ₹102.55 crore, boosted by the extended weekend. During its first week, daily earnings ranged between ₹40–60 crore, while in the second week, collections settled between ₹20–30 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹5 crore on Day 19, pushing its international total to ₹397 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at ₹1,622.72 crore. Notably, the film had already earned ₹43 crore from paid previews on March 18. Dhurandhar 2 at box office In comparison to Pushpa 2: The Rule, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 fell short of the ₹1,000 crore (net) mark across all languages by two days. The film reached the milestone in 18 days, while Allu Arjun’s blockbuster achieved it in just 16 days. Meanwhile, S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had earlier set a benchmark by collecting ₹1,030.40 crore (net) in India within a month.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 box office report: Ranveer's film roars as week 2 ends strong Tracing its strong box office run, Sacnilk noted, “What makes this performance even more remarkable is its pan-India reach. While the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions contributed smaller shares, they helped push the overall total past the ₹1,000 crore net mark. The Hindi version alone is also expected to cross this milestone in the coming days.” About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.