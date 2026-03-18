Dhurandhar 2 storms past ₹200 cr in advance bookings, eyes massive opening

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 19, riding high on strong buzz and anticipation. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the much-awaited sequel has already generated significant excitement among fans.

Adding to the hype, the makers have announced exclusive paid preview screenings starting the evening of March 18, giving audiences an early chance to watch the film ahead of its official release.

Dhurandhar 2 has already made over ₹200 crore at the box office. The movie is one of the longest releases in recent times, running 3 hours and 55 minutes, and it has already broken advance booking records. The first event is scheduled to start in a few hours, and advance bookings are shattering records hourly. Even without a single show being screened,has already made over ₹200 crore at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking Aditya Dhar's spy thriller is highly anticipated. The first Dhurandhar made ₹1300 crore worldwide and was a commercial and critical success. Naturally, there are high hopes for the sequel. The movie has sold nearly a million tickets for the premiere, earning ₹42.71 crore, with hours remaining for the paid screenings. Ranveer Singh film, which made over $8 million over the weekend, is unaffected by its non-release in Pakistan and the Gulf countries. Only this week did advance bookings for the movie's opening day open, and pre-sales have gone extremely fast, with over 7 lakh tickets sold for around ₹30 crore. There is also a positive trend in advance bookings for the rest of the opening weekend. Thefilm, which made over $8 million over the weekend, is unaffected by its non-release in Pakistan and the Gulf countries.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 trailer: Ranveer Singh shares release date, time and more It recently became the first Indian movie to earn more than $5 million in pre-sales in North America, and it appears destined to break box office records in both the US and Europe. Before even a single show, Dhurandhar 2 has already made an incredible ₹200 crore worldwide. Of this, the opening day (including paid previews) will cost an astounding ₹130 crore. Dhurandhar 2 vs Bollywood's all-time opening record Dhurandhar 2 has already made ₹130 crore, setting a new Bollywood record. On its debut day in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan made ₹129 crore globally.