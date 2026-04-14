Dhurundhar 2 box office collection: As it nears its fifth week in theatres, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller *Dhurandhar 2* is beginning to show signs of fatigue, with a noticeable dip in box office collections. Since its March 19 release, Aditya Dhar’s action-packed film has enjoyed a remarkable run, consistently breaking records and dominating the box office.

It also made history as the first Bollywood film to cross ₹1,000 crore in India. Meanwhile, *Dhurandhar 2* has comfortably surpassed ₹1,700 crore worldwide. With this, the Dhurandhar franchise has now amassed over ₹3,000 crore globally, further cementing its box office legacy.

Dhurundhar 2 box office collection day-wise (Sacnilk)

· Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

· Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore · Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore · Friday: Rs 7 crore · Saturday: Rs 13.50 crore · Sunday: Rs 14.50 crore · Monday: Rs 5.20 crore Total: Rs 1,088.62 crore. ALSO READ: Can Thalapathy Vijay turn celebrity appeal into votes in Tamil Nadu polls? More about the Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office report Dhurandhar: The Revenge appears to be slowing as it approaches the one-month mark at the box office in four days. On Day 26, its fourth Monday, the film saw a 64.1 per cent drop, earning ₹5.20 crore after a strong weekend. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 recorded this across 10,286 shows nationwide. Its India net collection now stands at ₹1,088.62 crore, while the total gross in India has reached ₹1,303.37 crore.

Despite the dip, the film’s strong hold continues, having earned over ₹35 crore in India during its fourth weekend. Its sustained dominance has been aided by a lack of major competition. The only notable release during this period was the Telugu film Dacoit, which, despite positive reviews, did not significantly impact Ranveer Singh’s starrer. ALSO READ: What's new on OTT this week: Watch Toaster, Matka King, Euphoria and more After 26 days, the film’s overseas collection stands at ₹415.25 crore. Even without releases in key markets like China and the Gulf, Dhurandhar 2 has showcased Indian cinema’s growing global appeal and its ability to draw international audiences to theatres.