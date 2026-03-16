Dhurandhar 2: Global advance booking crosses 120 cr mark ahead of release

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is currently breaking box office records in India and worldwide. The movie is proving to be unstoppable, even with four days remaining until its formal premiere on Thursday, March 19.

Since the release coincides with important festivals like Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa, the timing could not be more ideal. It is a huge victory for the franchise, demonstrating that the excitement surrounding the first movie has not diminished at all.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge worldwide advance booking

Dhurandhar 2 is a global phenomenon. Worldwide advance bookings have already surpassed Rs 100 crore. Sacnilk claims that it is the first Indian movie to make more than $5 million (more than Rs 46 crore) on its first weekend in North America.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to re-release worldwide before sequel on Mar 19 The film has an incredible Rs 120 crore in pre-sales when you include the Rs 60 crore from overseas and the Rs 60 crore from India. Now, everyone is eager to see if this follow-up can surpass the first Dhurandhar, which brought in over Rs 1300 crore worldwide and Rs 890 crore in India. Dhurandhar 2 India advance booking Dhurandhar 2 sold an additional 1.5 lakh seats for its opening day on Sunday alone. When bookings began on Saturday, this mirrored the amazing speed of its first 24 hours. Just Sunday's sales have increased the movie's domestic earnings by about Rs 7 crore. The pure advance amount for the opening day is Rs 14.42 crore after deducting the "block bookings," which total about Rs 8 crore.

More about the Dhurandhar 2 bookings Unsurprisingly, the hard work is being done by the Hindi version. With 2.82 lakh tickets sold, it has made Rs 13.70 crore. Special formats like Dolby Cine and IMAX, which sold almost 5,000 tickets, are not even included in this. In the South, the movie is also causing a stir. Over 13,000 seats have already been sold for the Telugu-dubbed version. Given that Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, would be released on the same day, it is a bold move. The Malayalam and Kannada versions are off to a slower start than the Tamil version, which is selling over 7,000 seats. For the first day in India alone, over 3 lakh tickets have already been sold.

About Dhurandhar 2 'paid' previews Nine days ago, advance booking for "paid previews" began, and the reaction has been unprecedented. The movie has already sold 6.86 lakh tickets for the previews on Wednesday, March 18. This has generated 32.36 crore rupees. That one evening is anticipated to generate more than Rs 37 crore when block bookings are taken into account. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh vs Pawan Kalyan as Dhurandhar 2 meets Ustaad Bhagat Singh Fans are waiting in line despite ticket rates in certain Mumbai theatres reaching Rs 3100. Before a single regular show has even begun, the movie has already made over Rs 60 crore in India thanks to the paid previews and opening day sales. This is even more remarkable in light of the movie's "A" (Adults Only) rating.