Dhurandhar 2 in legal trouble over alleged 'unauthorised' song use

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has run into legal trouble despite its strong box office performance. Bollywood production house Trimurti Films has filed a lawsuit against filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios, alleging unauthorised use of the song “Rang De Lal (Oye Oye)” in the film. The dispute centres on the rights to the iconic track from the 1989 film Tridev, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The song’s lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi, with vocals by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee. It was composed by the duo Kalyanji–Anandji along with Viju Shah. Trimurti Films claims that the music, or a version closely resembling it, was used in the film without obtaining the required licences.

Inside the legal case against Dhurandhar 2 According to the report, Trimurti Films has asserted ownership and/or control over the sound recording and musical composition. The company claims that the song’s use including unauthorised duplication and public communication, amounts to copyright infringement. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 OTT release timeline: When, where to stream the spy thriller The lawsuit seeks an injunction to restrain any further use of the track, along with damages and other relief. It also raises concerns over the song’s commercial exploitation across content platforms, streaming services, and theatrical screenings. FIR filed over alleged 'Gurbani' disrespect in Dhurandhar 2 A section of the Sikh community had earlier raised objections to a scene in the film, alleging it disrespects or misrepresents Gurbani, the sacred hymns of Sikhism. The controversy centres on a moment where an officer reminds Jaskirat of the Sikh warrior spirit as he refuses to accept Ajay Sanyal’s mission, saying he has renounced everything and wishes to merge with Waheguru (the Almighty).