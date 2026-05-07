Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Where to watch Ranveer Singh's film online?

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date: Seven weeks after its theatrical release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge — popularly referred to as Dhurandhar 2 — continues to dominate the box office both in India and overseas. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy action thriller has shattered several box office records and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

While the film is still running in theatres, excitement surrounding its OTT streaming has intensified. Although the makers have not officially confirmed the streaming date, recent court proceedings involving the film offer a strong indication about its digital premiere timeline. "Dhurandhar 2" (formally known as "Dhurandhar: The Revenge") released in theatres on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release Dhurandhar 2's producer, B62 Films, informed the court that the movie had already been distributed in theatres and would likely not be available on OTT platforms until mid-May. This corresponds with the anticipated 8–10 weeks the movie will be in theatres before streaming availability. "Dhurandhar 2" concluded its eight-week theatrical run on May 14. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 : Aditya Dhar's film eyes 2nd spot at global box office Eight weeks after its January 30 theatrical debut, the first Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025, started to stream. However, the sequel will be available for streaming on JioHotstar, whereas Dhurandhar was released on Netflix.