'Dhurandhar: The Revenge': Rage, revenge and wrathful myths of new India

The opening chapter of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, the recently released sequel to last year’s blockbuster spy action thriller ‘Dhurandhar’, reveals the backstory of its protagonist, Indian super spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi alias Hamza Ali Madari (Ranveer Singh). In the year 2000, Jaskirat, a young man from Pathankot, joins the Indian Army for training. In his absence, his father, also an army officer, is murdered by a local criminal-turned-politician, and his sisters are gang raped, because of a land dispute; Jaskirat’s elder sister is also killed. Armed with a machine gun, Jaskirat returns to his village and murders all the criminals to rescue his younger sister, held captive by them. He is arrested, tried and sentenced to death.

Two years later, during a routine prison transfer, Jaskirat is abducted by the Indian secret service. He is trained and sent into Pakistan, under the alias Hamza, to infiltrate the nexus of criminals, terrorists, intelligence officers and politicians in Karachi, and dismantle their anti-India terror operations. In one of these early scenes, as Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), the director of India’s Intelligence Bureau — a character based on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval — convinces Jaskirat to take up the mission, he says: “Ghayal ho, iss liye ghatak ho (You’re lethal, because you are wounded).” As cinephiles will recognise, the dialogue references two popular Bollywood revenge dramas, ‘Ghayal’ (1990) and ‘Ghatak’ (1996), both directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol as the vengeful male lead.

In the climactic action sequence of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, Hamza fights Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), an officer of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence. Iqbal’s character is based loosely on Illyas Kashmiri, a Pakistani military officer turned militant, who was a frontrunner to lead al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden died in 2011. As Hamza cuts off Iqbal’s legs, the words “Wrath of God”, written in a red font, flash on the screen, below his blood-drenched face. It is an obvious reference to the Operation Wrath of God , a covert operation of Israel’s secret service agency Mossad to track down and assassinate the leaders of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), who had planned and executed the massacre of Israeli athletes during the 1972 Munich Olympics. The operation also inspired the 2005 Hollywood film ‘Munich’ , directed by Steven Spielberg.

Finally, as Hamza is about to blow up Iqbal on top of a kerosene tanker, he declares: “This is new India! It will enter your home and kill you too!” This dialogue references the film’s director, Aditya Dhar’s 2019 debut feature film, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. The film fictionalises surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army on alleged terrorist hideouts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on 29 September 2016. It was a response to terror attacks on Indian army camps in the town of Uri in the then Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on 18 September. In the film, the character of India’s National Security Advisor Govind Bharadwaj (Paresh Rawal) — also based on Doval — articulates the same dialogue (“This is new India…”) while advising the government on carrying out surgical strikes.

The dialogue is also a favourite of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders of his Bharatiya Janata Party. On 4 April 2024, the Guardian reported that the Indian government had allegedly ordered assassinations of dissidents and terrorists hiding in foreign countries, especially in Pakistan. According to anonymous Indian intelligence officials, they decided to carry out these assassinations following a terror attack on a convoy of Indian security personnel on 14 February 2019 by a suicide bomber near Pulwama in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. They also told the newspaper that they drew inspiration from Mossad and the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, allegedly by Saudi officers.

Though the Indian Ministry of External Affairs categorically rejected the claims, Prime Minister Modi said , at an election rally on 11 April 2024: “Today, the world also knows that Modi’s new India enters people’s homes to hit them.” And, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told a news channel on 4 April that year, “If any terrorist flees to Pakistan, we will enter their house and kill them.” A series of similar assassinations — of Pakistani, Islamist and Khalistani militants — is dramatized in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’. These are all apparent manifestations of aggressive, hypermasculine, post-2014 new India, a marked departure from a purportedly more docile nation earlier. “We are men, Jaskirat,” Sanyal declares in the film. “From birth to death, it is our duty to fight.”

In the film’s framing of the aggressive new India, national duty is revenge and retribution. Like Jaskirat exacts vengeance for the rape and murder of his family members at the beginning of the film, Hamza does the same for his motherland. In the landmark essay, ‘The Great Indian Rape Trick’ , novelist Arundhati Roy took filmmaker Shekhar Kapur to task for the onscreen depiction of the gangrape of Dalit activist, dacoit and politician Phoolan Devi, in his film ‘Bandit Queen’ (1994), without the consent of the protagonist, who was still alive. Describing the narrative instrumentalization of rape as the “centrepiece”, Roy compares the film to the run-of-the-mill revenge dramas routinely churned out by the Hindi film industry. Despite their remarkable box office success, Aditya Dhar’s spectacular spy thrillers, too, fail to rise above the typicality of their genre, especially because there is little doubt or self-reflexivity among their protagonists.

Earlier in my column, I referred to Mossad’s Operation Wrath of God, which has purportedly been an inspiration for India’s intelligence community and definitely for the ‘Dhurandhar’ series. However, in ‘Munich’, which dramatizes the Mossad operation, Israeli agents are wracked with doubt about their actions and guilt. “To dispatch six of our targets, we must have spent something close to two million dollars, right?” says Mossad agent Hans (Hanns Zischler) in a scene of the film. “Mrs. Meir [former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir] says to the Knesset, ‘The world must see that killing Jews will be from now on an expensive proposition.’ But killing Palestinians isn’t exactly cheap.” His real concern is, evidently, not the money they are spending, but the emotional cost of espionage and assassinations.

The last image of ‘Munich’ is a view of the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York on a grey, cloudy day from across the Hudson. The film was released in 2005, four years after the 9/11 terror attacks removed them from the city’s skyline; obviously generated through special effects, the towers are a spectral reminder that every act of vengeance breeds another, binding individuals and nations in unending cycles of retaliation. Jaskirat’s personal fury becomes a metonym for state doctrine, but without reflection and restraint, revenge transforms justice into a perpetual cycle of harm. The more one avenges, the more there remains to avenge, endlessly perpetuating conflict and consuming everyone in its violent rituals.