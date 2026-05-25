Drishyam 3 box office Day 4: Mohanlal's film nears 150 cr worldwide

Drishyam 3 continues to draw huge crowds to theatres, proving that fans are still enthralled with the saga years after the first movie became a hit. Through its first weekend at the box office, the latest instalment in the thriller series, directed by Mohanlal, has kept up a steady pace.

The Jeethu Joseph-directed movie, which debuted on May 21 in conjunction with Mohanlal's birthday celebrations, has already become one of the year's top performers in Malayalam cinema.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day-wise

· Day 1 (Thursday): ₹15.85 crore

· Day 2 (Friday): ₹11.05 crore

· Day 3 (Saturday): ₹13.70 crore · Day 4 (Sunday): ₹13.95 crore. More about the Drishyam 3 box office report On Sunday, May 24, Drishyam 3 collected an estimated India net of ₹13.95 crore, according to trade estimates published by Sacnilk. The movie's collection of ₹13.70 crore on Saturday was marginally higher. The film's total net collection in India after four days in theatres is ₹54.55 crore. The total amount collected in India is ₹63.34 crore. The thriller has also received huge figures from the worldwide market. ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box office collection Day 1: Mohanlal eyes Rs 50 cr worldwide On Day 4 alone, the movie reportedly made ₹13 crore abroad, bringing its total worldwide gross to ₹78 crore. In barely four days since its release, Drishyam 3's global gross collections have now surpassed ₹141.34 crore.