Drishyam 3: The Conclusion box office collection nears 400 cr worldwide

Drishyam 3: box office collection Day 7: Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is closing in on the ₹400 crore mark worldwide as it heads into its second week. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer held firm through its opening week, with Day 7 collections dipping 16.1 per cent.

After a bumper opening at the box office, the film remained rock steady during the week, and crossed the ₹200 crore mark in 5 days of release. As the film ends its first week, let us take a look at its box office performance. Drishyam 3 was released in theatres nationwide on October 2, 2026.

Drishyam 3 box office collection update Drishyam 3: The Conclusion made ₹13 crore net in India on Day 7, a 16.1 per cent decrease from ₹15.50 crore on Wednesday. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the movie's overall net collection in India has hit ₹245.50 crore, while its gross in India is ₹294.60 crore. On Day 7, the movie earned an additional ₹4 crore from the global market, bringing its total overseas gross collection to ₹89 crore. As of right now, its global gross collection stands at ₹383.60 crore. Drishyam 3 box office report Drishyam 3: The Conclusion's opening weekend earnings were ₹176.50 crore net, with ₹62 crore on Friday, ₹53.50 crore on Saturday, and ₹61 crore on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro to restrict entry, exit at 57 stations from 9 pm? Check details The first-week net total for India was ₹245.50 crore, including weekday collections of ₹21 crore on Day 4, ₹19.50 crore on Day 5, ₹15.50 crore on Day 6, and ₹13 crore on Day 7. With 6.13 lakh audience on Day 7, the movie's overall attendance surpassed 1.01 crore. Drishyam 3 plot The third installment of the Drishyam franchise follows a different plot than the Malayalam original, which was produced in Malayalam. The crime thriller has a 2-hour and 30-minute runtime with a U/A certification. The plot centers on Vijay Salgaonkar, whose well-thought-out attempts to defend his family have been the main focus of the first two films.