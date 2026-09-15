Emmys 2026 Awards winners list: The television industry's biggest stars and shows were honoured at the 78th Primetime Emmy 2026 Awards in Los Angeles on September 14. The last season of Hacks received 24 nominations, followed by Pitt with an astounding 25, and Widow's Bay, a newcomer, received 19.

A number of categories were revealed last weekend, and this year's ceremony took place over 3 evenings. With 8 acting awards, Jean Smart tied Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman for the most in Emmy history.

Mariska Hargitay, for playing Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," hosted the Emmys for the first time this year.

About the 78th Emmys 2026 Awards The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards were held on Monday at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, beginning at 5 p.m. PT, according to the LA Times. Two more ceremonies, formerly known as the Creative Arts Emmys, recognised artistic and technical accomplishments as well as a few performance categories earlier in the month. 78th Emmy Awards 2026 winners list Drama categories · Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt · Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus · Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Allison Janney - The Diplomat

· Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ernest Harden Jr. - The Pitt ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Best AI prompts to create festive Ganpati image · Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Shailene Woodley - Paradise. Comedy categories · Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks · Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Stephen Root - Widow's Bay · Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay · Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Rob Reiner - The Bear · Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Betty Gilpin - Widow's Bay.

Limited or anthology series categories · Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me · Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: David Harbour - DTF St. Louis · Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Linda Cardellini - DTF St Louis · Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St Louis · Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St Louis · Reality, variety and other categories · Reality Competition Series: The Traitors