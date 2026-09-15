Emmys 2026 Awards winners list: The television industry's biggest stars and shows were honoured at the 78th Primetime Emmy 2026 Awards in Los Angeles on September 14. The last season of Hacks received 24 nominations, followed by Pitt with an astounding 25, and Widow's Bay, a newcomer, received 19.
A number of categories were revealed last weekend, and this year's ceremony took place over 3 evenings. With 8 acting awards, Jean Smart tied Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman for the most in Emmy history.
Mariska Hargitay, for playing Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," hosted the Emmys for the first time this year.
About the 78th Emmys 2026 Awards
The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards were held on Monday at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, beginning at 5 p.m. PT, according to the LA Times.
Two more ceremonies, formerly known as the Creative Arts Emmys, recognised artistic and technical accomplishments as well as a few performance categories earlier in the month.
78th Emmy Awards 2026 winners list
Drama categories
· Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt
· Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
· Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Allison Janney - The Diplomat
· Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ernest Harden Jr. - The Pitt
· Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Shailene Woodley - Paradise.
When and where to watch the Emmys 2026 Awards in India?
On September 14, 2026, the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards were broadcast live on NBC in the US and streamed on Peacock. Owing to the time difference, fans in India were able to witness the red carpet footage and live broadcast early on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. On September 15, it was broadcast live on JioHotstar in India. The main ceremony began at 5:30 am IST, and the red carpet began at 4:30 a.m. IST.