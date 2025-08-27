Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Celebs welcoming ganpati, wished fans and devotees

The wait is over—‘Ganpati Bappa’ has arrived, and the air is charged with devotion and festivity. Celebrated with unmatched grandeur in Maharashtra, Goa, and across several states, Ganesh Chaturthi marks a 10-day cultural extravaganza where devotees welcome Lord Ganesha with faith, music, and joy.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees welcome Lord Ganesha—the god of wisdom and prosperity—into their homes and hearts. While the festival traditionally spans 10 days, many families observe it for one and a half, five, seven, or even eleven days, depending on custom. With Ganesh Chaturthi just hours away, homes across India, from common households to celebrity residences, are already preparing to bring in beautifully crafted idols of ‘Ganpati Bappa.’

Bollywood celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Shah Rukh Khan- By inviting Ganpati Bappa to his opulent home, Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Ganpati enthusiastically with family. During this time, the superstar always makes it a point to wish his fans and loved ones well. Salman Khan- During Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman Khan and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma greet Ganpati Bappa. For many years, they have upheld this beloved custom. Every member of the family comes together to give prayers, do aarti, and ask Bappa for blessings. Shilpa Shetty Kundra- Every year, Bollywood actress Shilpa invites Lord Ganesha to her house to celebrate. The actress is often spotted welcoming Bappa with a joyous dance. Shilpa joyfully enjoys the event with her husband, Raj Kundra and their kids.

Shraddha Kapoor- Junior Kapoor always welcomes Ganpati Bappa and celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi annually. On social media, the actress shares moments from the celebrations with her fans. She even embraces the celebratory mood and presents the deity with modaks. Sonu Sood- This Bollywood actor, welcomed Ganapati Bappa to his home to begin the festivities. Videos posted on social media depict the actor performing aarti and gently loading Bappa's idol into his car, demonstrating his dedication and joyous mood. The actor's house has become a virtual center of Ganesh Chaturthi happiness as fans have been posting and applauding his celebrations online.

Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa- Today, they also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. The pair filled their home with joy and excitement as they welcomed Bappa with lively musical troops. Every year, Bharti and Harsh choose biodegradable clay idols as a sign of their concern for the environment. ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Unique Ganpati celebrations across the country From welcoming Bappa to the Visarjan rites, their son Lakshya, who is lovingly referred to as Gola, eagerly takes part in the family customs. On social media, the family often shares glimpses about their festivities, providing followers with a close-up view of their joyous mood.