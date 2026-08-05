Ghajini, Lagaan actor Pradeep Rawat dies at 74 after battling cancer

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his powerful performances in Ghajini, Lagaan and the television epic Mahabharat, died on Tuesday evening at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer.

Rawat had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital before being shifted to a cancer hospital in Bhiwandi around 10 days ago for further treatment. According to his manager, Siddharth Tiwari, the actor's cancer had relapsed, and he had been hospitalised for more than a month.

The actor is survived by his son, Vikramaditya, and his wife. With a career spanning over 30 years, Rawat was a well-known figure in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films.

Pradeep Rawat dies at 74 Actor Yashpal Sharma first revealed the news of his passing, honouring his old colleague with a heartfelt Instagram post. He wrote, “Pradeep Rawat, our Gajini Deva of Lagaan, RIP.” Siddharth Tiwari, Pradeep Rawat's manager, subsequently clarified that the actor had been receiving treatment following the return of his cancer. Speaking to HT City, Tiwari added, “He was suffering from cancer, and it had relapsed. He died a few hours back.” Additionally, he disclosed that Rawat had been hospitalised for more than a month. The actor's son and wife survive him. Who is Pradeep Rawat? After making his cinematic debut in the early 1980s, Pradeep Rawat became well-known for his role of Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra's classic television series "Mahabharat."

Long before Rawat became one of the most recognisable villains in Indian cinema, he became associated with the fiery warrior for a whole generation of viewers. He co-starred with Aamir Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker's Oscar-nominated film Lagaan (2001) as Deva Singh. Later, in A.R. Murugadoss's Tamil hit Ghajini (2005), gave one of his most memorable performances. His portrayal of the merciless Ghajini Dharmatma was so universally liked that he was among the few performers retained for the 2008 Hindi version, portraying the same role opposite Aamir Khan. More about the Pradeep Rawat’s acting career Rawat's Telugu debut in S.S. Rajamouli's Sye (2004) marked a turning point in his acting career. His portrayal of Bikshu Yadav gained him significant appreciation. The seasoned actor continued to be active in recent years, making appearances in Marathi and Nepali films as well as Waltair Veerayya, Gulu Gulu, and Chhaava.