Hanuman Ansh enters 2026 global Top 3 club after crossing ₹366.45 crore

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Shobhinaw Satyaa plays revered spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba in Vishal Chaturvedi's devotional film Hanuman Ansh, which has emerged as one of the biggest box-office success stories of 2026. From a ₹10 lakh opening day, the film has grown into a global hit, crossing ₹366 crore worldwide after 47 days in theatres.

The devotional drama has already surpassed the earnings of Yash's film Toxic, Ram Charan's Peddi, and Vijay's Jana Nayagan to rank among the top three highest-grossing Indian films of the year globally. After 46 days in theatres, the movie surpassed ₹366 crore globally.

Hanuman Ansh becomes worldwide 2026's Top 3

According to recent trade figures, Hanuman Ansh's achievement puts it only behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 on the global box office chart for 2026. It had earlier surpassed Mirzapur: The Movie and Bhooth Bangla to rank among Bollywood's top 3 highest-grossing movies of the year. It has also now surpassed big films from Indian cinema.

The trajectory of the run is its most remarkable feature. The movie only made about ₹1.50 crore in its first two weeks after opening at just ₹10 lakh. After that, its fortunes drastically surged, and a long theatrical run was fuelled by audience word-of-mouth. It has been reporting very high weekly figures since its fourth week, with over ₹90 crore in its fifth. Hanuman Ansh box office update The latest achievement followed a remarkable seventh weekend. According to data from the trade website Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned ₹13.75 crore nett (gross minus taxes) in India on Day 45, followed by ₹4 crore nett on Day 46 and ₹4.90 crore nett on Day 47.

ALSO READ: Mandaadi OTT release: When and where to watch Tamil sports drama online? Its India gross is currently ₹325.80 crore, while its India net total is currently ₹280.93 crore. The movie's global gross has surged to ₹366.45 crore, with ₹26.50 crore from overseas. Hanuman Ansh box office collection report How the movie achieved the turnaround is explained by its weekly trajectory. Hanuman Ansh made ₹10.40 crore in Week 3, ₹61 crore in Week 4, and an astounding ₹90.25 crore in Week 5 after its first two weeks brought in just ₹1.48 crore. An additional ₹80.25 crore was added in its sixth week. That momentum persisted during the sixth weekend. It made ₹5 crore nett on Friday, ₹9.75 crore on Saturday, and ₹13.75 crore on Sunday, for a weekend total of ₹28.50 crore. The movie earned an additional ₹4 crore nett on Day 46 despite a steep Monday decline.