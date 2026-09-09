At the box office, Hanuman Ansh continues to perform strongly. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has now crossed ₹130 crore in India after opening in theatres on August 7, 2026.

Anupriya Nagar, the 21-year-old producer who invested her own money in the film, also played a key role in its unexpected success. She revealed that a sequel is already in the works, even as the film continues its strong run at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh box office update

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected ₹10 crore on Day 32 from 7,343 shows. This takes the film’s net collection in India to ₹132.13 crore, while its overall gross collection has reached ₹156.20 crore.

On its fifth Monday, the film maintained a steady run with an overall occupancy of 34.63%. Morning and afternoon shows recorded occupancies of 14.77% and 30.85%, respectively. Occupancy improved as the day progressed, with evening shows recording 41.62%. Night shows saw the highest attendance at 51.31%. Hanuman Ansh Sequel Confirmed In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the film’s producer, Anupriya Nagar, revealed that the team feels compelled to continue the story following the overwhelming response to the first instalment. “We are not going to dishearten our viewers. Maharaj ji (Neem Karoli Baba) has given us so much in abundance regarding the box office, so we don’t have a choice but to make this,” she said.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh OTT release: When and where to watch Neem Karoli Baba film Anupriya also made it clear that the sequel will not compromise on the qualities that helped the first film connect with audiences. “Our film was supposed to be made for Rs 2 crore. If we had made the same film for Rs 10 crore, it wouldn’t have come out this way. The rawness and simplicity came from the low budget, and we will definitely keep that in mind,” she added. Hanuman Ansh cast and plot Hanuman Ansh, written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, stars Chandan K Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale and Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba. The cast also includes Anil Rastogi, Nikhil Dubey, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe, and Udaysinh Rajput.