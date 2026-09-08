Hanuman Ansh OTT release: When and where to watch Neem Karoli Baba film
Hanuman Ansh is unexpectedly turned into a blockbuster sensation at the box office. The Neem Karoli Baba-inspired film has entered 100 cr club in India; now fans are waiting for the OTT releasePrincess Sonika New Delhi
With its box office collection showing no signs of slowing down, Hanuman Ansh has been hailed as one of the year's biggest surprise hits. For those who are wondering when and where they may see the film online, there is now an update on its OTT release.
In India, the Neem Karoli Baba movie Hanuman Ansh has earned more than 100 crore. After being delayed from its intended July 31, 2026 release date, the biographical religious drama film Hanuman Ansh was finally released in Indian theatres on August 7, 2026.
Hanuman Ansh OTT release date
Interest in the film's OTT release has also grown as a result of its better-than-expected theatrical performance. After hearing about the movie's success, a lot of people are now eager to find out when they can watch it at home.
However, the information that is now accessible does not specify the OTT platform or the date of the digital release. Therefore, no platform or streaming date has been confirmed as of yet.
Director on Hanuman Ansh OTT release
Although viewers are applauding the movie's box office success, director Vishal Chaturvedi has disclosed that the process was not always simple. He had submitted the story to an OTT platform prior to the film's release in theatres. He recounted selling the Neem Karoli Baba narrative to the platform in an interview with India TV.
He claimed that although the platform acknowledged the story's Indian roots and its potential for a global audience, it eventually turned down the concept. The director claimed that since filmmakers frequently receive rejections when they submit proposals, he was not shocked by the rejection itself. But the way the rejection was conveyed upset him.
About Hanuman Ansh
The life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji, is the basis for Hanuman Ansh. Vishal Chaturvedi wrote, directed, and produced the movie, which stars Shobhinaw Satyaa.