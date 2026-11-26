The spiritual biopic movie, Hanuman Ansh, has become one of the year's most unexpected commercial successes and is now preparing for its OTT debut on two platforms.

Inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, it will initially be available on SonyLIV in its native Hindi version, and later it will release in several languages on Netflix.

The film began its theatrical run with a low initial reception but experienced a powerful surge in box office performance. It is now set to be accessible to viewers via various streaming debuts.

When and where to watch the Hanuman Ansh OTT debut?

Hanuman Ansh OTT platform 1: SonyLIV

Hanuman Ansh OTT date 1: November 27, 2026 Hanuman Ansh OTT platform 2: Netflix Hanuman Ansh OTT date 2: November 29, 2026. Weeks after Sony LIV's announcement disclosing the Hindi premiere on SonyLIV scheduled for November 27, Netflix revealed its own premiere date set for November 29, which will be in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati. ALSO READ: Centre asks Netflix to block streaming of Pakistani content in India The caption says, “Faith changed his life. His devotion changed thousands. Experience the divine story of Lord Hanuman's devout disciple, now on Netflix. Watch Hanuman Ansh, out 29 November in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Gujarati, on Netflix India.”

Producer Anupriya Nagar confirms Hanuman Ansh sequel Producer Anupriya Nagar has also spoken about the film's motivation and plans for its future. In an interview with HT City, Nagar said her primary aim was to introduce Neem Karoli Baba's life and teachings to younger audiences, particularly Gen Z. “I feel like age is just a number. My only focus was to bring Maharaj ji’s (Neem Karoli Baba) stories to the younger audience, to Gen Z. We get to know about such things through foreigners. I myself got to know about him through a foreigner and, being the youth of India, I was ashamed that I was not getting to know about him through his own story".

ALSO READ: Avengers: Doomsday advance booking crosses Rs 61 cr in India, English leads “This was the risk I was willing to take. I earned this money in the three years that I studied in the UK, doing part-time jobs. When I came across Maharaj ji at a beautiful juncture of my life, I just wanted to get into this project,” she added. About Hanuman Ansh The movie features Shobhinaw Satya portraying Neem Karoli Baba and narrates the story of Lakshmi Narayan, a young individual whose existence shifts towards spirituality after his mother's death. Drawn from the book Divine Detour, the narrative explores his path to faith and the principles of love, compassion, and selfless service linked to the esteemed saint.