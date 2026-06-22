After a two-year gap, House of the Dragon has returned, immersing viewers in one of the darkest episodes of the Targaryen civil war. The Battle of the Gullet in the Season 3 opener, which debuted on Sunday, June 21, increased the stakes and resulted in significant losses for both the Blacks and the Greens.

New episodes will be broadcast every week. Viewers are naturally curious about when the remaining episodes will be released and how long the new season will last now that the first episode is ready.

When and where to watch House of the Dragon Season 3?

HBO broadcasts Season 3 of House of the Dragon every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. At the same time, episodes can be streamed on HBO Max. This Sunday night time slot is typically reserved by HBO for its most popular drama shows, including Game of Thrones.

Season 3 consists of 8 episodes. It has the same number of episodes as Season 2, but it is still fewer than the 10 of the first season. The season finale is scheduled to air on August 9. Complete schedule of House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1: Sunday, June 21 Episode 2: Sunday, June 28 Episode 3: Sunday, July 5 Episode 4: Sunday, July 12 Episode 5: Sunday, July 19 Episode 6: Sunday, July 26 Episode 7: Sunday, August 2 ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 box office collection day 3: Film races towards 100 cr worldwide Episode 8: Sunday, August 9.

What to expect from House of the Dragon Season 3? The new season picks up as the war between Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen's Blacks and King Aegon II Targaryen's Greens intensifies. Following the events of Season 2, Westeros is increasingly divided, with both factions seeking to strengthen their positions through military campaigns, political manoeuvring and strategic alliances. The remaining episodes are expected to explore the aftermath of the Battle of the Gullet, the growing human cost of the conflict and several major dragon battles that could reshape the future of the Seven Kingdoms. ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Films and shows across various genres to watch As the series moves closer to its planned fourth and final season, every decision, betrayal and battlefield victory carries greater consequences for the rival claimants to the Iron Throne.