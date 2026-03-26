IFFD 2026 kicks off in Delhi, Dharmendra receives top honour at ceremony

The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 kicked off on Wednesday, March 25, at Bharat Mandapam with a star-studded opening ceremony. Actors, filmmakers and prominent figures from the Indian film industry marked their presence at the grand event.

In recognition of their enduring contributions to Indian cinema, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, and Nandamuri Balakrishna were presented the Lifetime Achievement Awards during the event. A tribute honouring 150 years of Vande Mataram opened the star-studded event.

Celebs at the IFFD 2026

Arjun Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Subhash Ghai, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Lauren Gottlieb, Anupam Kher, Sharmila Tagore, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arvind Swamy, and Ajay Bijli were among the celebrities who walked the red carpet.

ALSO READ: Avatar Fire And Ash OTT release: How to watch Cameron's film in India? Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ministers Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, actors Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharmila Tagore, as well as other dignitaries, lit the first lamp of IFFD 2026. Dharmendra honoured at film festival 2026 Ahead of the film festival’s inauguration, Hema stated to ANI, “I would like to congratulate Rekha Gupta ji for organising the International Film Festival in Delhi. It is going to be there for 4-5 days. She has also invited many artists. Many artists will be honoured at the festival. They are also paying tribute to Dharam ji... So, I will be there to receive it.”

At the IFFD, Balakrishna, Sharmila Tagore and the late Dharmendra were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Awards for their contributions to Indian cinema. When and where to witness IFFD 2026? · Dates: 25th March – 31st March 2026 · Daily timing: Around 10:00 am onwards at Bharat Mandapam · Events: Multiple shows, panel discussions, and workshops throughout the day. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer's film crosses 600 cr in India · Evening: Cultural events, celebrity sessions, and gala premieres to occur between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM.