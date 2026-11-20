Tony Stark is set to undergo one of his most disturbing transformations in Marvel's comic-book universe. The superhero, best known for his high-tech red-and-gold armour, is being reimagined as a monstrous creature called 'The Iron Thing'.

In the upcoming comic series Hulk War: Infernal Rage, Tony Stark modifies into ‘The Iron Thing.’ Although the character is still fundamentally Tony Stark, he has been altered by the Infernal Hulk and does not represent a new hero taking over the suit.

How does Tony Stark become the 'Iron Thing'?

In the upcoming story, Tony Stark is defeated by the Infernal Hulk despite wearing his powerful Hellbuster armour and wielding a spear associated with the One Above All, Marvel's supreme cosmic entity.

Following his defeat, Stark becomes one of the Infernal Hulk's first monstrous recruits. His familiar Iron Man appearance is replaced by a grotesque form that bears little resemblance to the armoured superhero. The new Stark is shown as a huge, misshapen creature, even bulkier than the Hulk, with a simple grey mask concealing his face. His advanced armour is no longer the defining feature of the role. Instead, the transformation appears to sacrifice much of his intellectual prowess in favour of overwhelming physical strength. ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 5: Prime Video announces release date, shares new poster The new design also caught the attention of artist Nic Klein, who is working on the series. Speaking about the monstrous group, Klein elaborated the Iron Thing as a “huge, gross, veiny lump of flesh and muscle,” adding that it can be his favourite of the Infernal Avengers to attract.

Does this mean Iron Man is being replaced in the MCU? No. The Iron Thing represents progress within the Marvel comic universe and currently has no confirmed ties to the storyline of the MCU's films or TV shows. Robert Downey Jr., known for his role as Tony Stark in the MCU, is expected to make a comeback in Marvel's cinematic universe in Avengers: Doomsday, but he will take on the role of Doctor Doom this time. The release date for the film is set for December 18, 2026. What happened to the other Avengers? Iron Man is not the only hero in the Avengers to experience a significant evolution. The Infernal Hulk's group also features terrifying renditions of Spider-Man and Captain America. Additional well-known heroes have received strange new looks as well. Captain Marvel changes into a creature resembling a bird with a skull for a face, whereas Jubilee turns into a radiant being composed solely of energy.

Vision's transformation is equally unusual. The android hero is now shown as a huge brain contained within a robotic frame, sporting a large eye and wings that lend him a nearly angelic look. ALSO READ: Ramayana crosses Rs 1,500 crore worldwide, earns over 1,000 crore in India Tony Stark has explored numerous versions of his armour in the past, such as those used for battling the Hulk, Thor, and Galactus. Nevertheless, his recent transformation goes well beyond mere enhancements in technology. When will Hulk War: Infernal Rage release? Hulk War: Infernal Rage is a comic-book series consisting of 5 issues, crafted by Phillip Kennedy Johnson with illustrations by Nic Klein. The pair has collaborated before on The Infernal Hulk.