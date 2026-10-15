Home / Entertainment / Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film eyes ₹50 crore

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film eyes ₹50 crore

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 hit theatres on Thursday amid huge fan enthusiasm. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action sequel has begun its box office journey with high expectations

Jailer 2 box office update
Jailer 2 box office update
Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 4:57 PM IST
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Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, debuted in theaters on Thursday to tremendous fan enthusiasm and solid advance bookings. The action sequel, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, started its box office ride to great expectations.
 
On Thursday, October 15, 2026, Jailer 2 was released worldwide. In addition, Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff make special appearances in the movie, which heightens the excitement for the sequel.

Jailer 2 box office collection update

By 2 pm on its opening day, Jailer 2 had earned ₹24.09 crore in India net, according to the trade tracking website Sacnilk. With 8,368 shows in various languages and an overall occupancy of 43.7%, the film laid the foundation for a potentially impressive first-day total.
 
With ₹18.86 crore and a 57.8% occupancy rate over 4,722 shows, the Tamil version topped the collection. With ₹3.94 crore and 42.3% occupancy across 1,419 shows, the Telugu version came next. With a 14% occupancy rate, the Hindi version brought in ₹1.13 crore from 2,169 shows.
 
With 58 shows and 42% occupancy, the Kannada version brought in ₹0.16 crore. Jailer 2 is anticipated to aim for ₹50 crore by the end of its opening day, with collections already surpassing ₹24 crore by the afternoon. 

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, features Rajinikanth once again as the ferocious "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian, who encounters a fresh group of enemies.
 
S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan, and Jatin Sarna join the cast, while Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik return to their roles from the first movie. The music was written by Anirudh Ravichander. 
 
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Topics :Indian Box Officetamil film industryTamil film loversRajnikanthIndian film industryfilm industry

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

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