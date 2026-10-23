Within 8 days of its release, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 crossed ₹600 crore in worldwide gross earnings, continuing its successful run at the box office. According to reported box office numbers, Nelson Dilipkumar's action drama has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 to date.

Actor Allu Arjun also praised the movie, which debuted in theatres on October 15. He praised Rajinikanth's on-screen persona as well as the film's director and composer.

Jailer 2 box office update day 8

On Day 8, Jailer 2 earned ₹17.15 crore net in India from 13,241 shows. Compared to its collection the day before, this represented a 39.1% decrease. According to Sacnilk, the movie's net collection is ₹334.35 crore, while the whole India gross is ₹391.55 crore.

On Day 8, the movie earned an additional ₹5 crore from global markets, bringing its total international profits to ₹214.50 crore and its global total to ₹606.05 crore. The overall occupancy rate was 25.2%. With ₹10.75 crore, the Tamil version topped the day's collection, followed by Telugu at ₹3.60 crore and Hindi at ₹2.40 crore. ₹40 lakh was added to the Kannada edition. Jailer 2 box office overall report Jailer 2 opened with ₹59.70 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹37.10 crore on Day 2 and ₹47.25 crore on Day 3. The film grossed ₹55.85 crore on Day 4, ₹42.35 crore on Day 5 and ₹46.80 crore on Day 6.

Its earnings dipped to ₹28.15 crore on Day 7 and ₹17.15 crore on Day 8, taking its total India net collection to ₹334.35 crore. On Day 8, Tamil Nadu was the lead state for Jailer 2, with total revenue at ₹7.50 crore. Karnataka received ₹3.65 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana combined contributed ₹4 crore. The entire gross for the state was ₹20.10 crore, with Kerala contributing ₹2.20 crore and the remaining regions contributing ₹2.75 crore. Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection report The movie's success has been significantly influenced by international markets. In its first week, Jailer 2 made an estimated $22.24 million, or around ₹209–210 crore, abroad. According to reports, the movie has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie globally, surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's original Jailer.

Middle East made the largest contribution with $7.10 million, followed by North America with $5.90 million and Malaysia with $2.74 million. Europe donated $1.36 million, while the UK and Ireland made $1.86 million. An additional $3.28 million came from other territories. The movie made about A$1.69 million in Australia and NZ$223,408 in New Zealand. If the movie keeps doing well, Sacnilk predicts that foreign receipts might eventually reach $25–30 million. Jailer 2 cast and plot Jailer 2 centres on Rajinikanth's character, retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. When a fresh danger from the criminal underworld arises, his peaceful life is upended, and he is forced to revert to his brutal methods to defend his family and preserve his legacy.