Jailer 2 OTT release: When and where to watch sequel of Rajinikanth film

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, has become a box office success. The action comedy has stormed past the ₹700 crore mark in just 12 days, according to trade reports. The domestic box office (gross collection) has surged to over ₹470 crores, as per last reports.

With the film continuing its theatrical run, viewers are keen to know when and where they can watch the film online. However, the platform and the film's makers have yet to confirm the date officially. Here’s what we know so far.

When and where to watch Jailer 2?

Jailer 2 is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical run. According to a report by The Times of India, the film could premiere on November 12, 2026, around four weeks after its cinema release.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2026: Are schools closed on November 9? Check state-wise calendar However, the streaming date remains tentative, and viewers will have to wait for an official announcement from Amazon Prime Video or the makers. Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian, popularly known as Tiger, in the sequel to the 2023 film Jailer. Jailer 2 box office update Jailer 2 made ₹9,45 crore net from 10,450 shows on Monday, its 12th day in India, according to a trade tracking website. In just 12 days, India's total net collections now stand at ₹478 crore. The total amount collected globally is ₹733.35 crore. Jailer 2 storyline In the sequel to the 2023 movie Jailer, Rajinikanth reprises his role as Muthuvel Pandian, also referred to as Tiger.