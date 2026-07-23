Jana Nayagan day 1 box office collection: Vijay's farewell begins on a high

Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan opened to a thunderous response at the box office on Friday, registering a record-breaking start after a seven-month delay.

Backed by massive advance bookings, the film witnessed houseful shows across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, and is now on track to deliver one of the biggest openings in Tamil cinema history.

The movie is slated to become one of the greatest openings in the history of Tamil cinema. Today, July 23, 2026, marks the official global premiere of the Tamil political action drama Jana Nayagan.

Jana Nayagan box office update

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan made ₹17.81 crore net in India by 4 pm. With many Tamil Nadu screens starting early shows at 7 am, the movie got off to a great start. According to the trade tracker, the Tamil version saw over 73% occupancy for morning shows, with the majority of them in urban areas packed.

ALSO READ: Ramayana trailer launch India: When and where to Nitesh Tiwari's epic? However, the Hindi and Telugu dubs failed, and Jana Nayagan's earnings were mostly derived from the original Tamil version alone. The Telugu version pulled in ₹89 lakh with a 24% occupancy by 1 PM, whereas the Hindi version only made ₹73 lakh with an 8% occupancy. It is evident that the film lacks pan-Indian appeal, despite the astounding enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu. Jana Nayagan vs other films Only a few Tamil films have achieved this success so far, including Vijay's Leo (₹64.80 crore), Rajinikanth's Coolie (₹65 crore), and 2.0 (₹60.25 crore). Jana Nayagan is predicted to make around ₹50 crore on its opening day.

While Jana Nayagan might not be able to surpass these movies, it should easily defeat some of Vijay's biggest hits, like Beast (₹49.30 crore) and GOAT (₹44 crore). On its debut day, it is anticipated to make over ₹100 crore worldwide. Only 3 Tamil movies have achieved this record so far. About Jana Nayagan Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is Vijay's last movie before entering politics full-time. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Narain are among the notable ensemble cast members. Anirudh Ravichander composed the soundtrack, Sathyan Sooryan handled the cinematography, while Pradeep E. Ragav handled the editing.