Jana Nayagan OTT release: When and where to watch Vijay's last film?
Vijay's Jana Nayagan is all set to make its OTT debut. ZEE5 Tamil declared that the film will start streaming on Aug 21, giving fans who missed its theatrical release a chance
Vijay's Jana Nayagan is all set to make its OTT debut. ZEE5 Tamil declared that the film will start streaming on Aug 21, giving fans who missed its theatrical release a chance
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Due to problems with the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) certification, the movie's release was postponed for several months. The Madras High Court was contacted by the producers regarding the delay, and the Supreme Court was also involved.
The film was delayed for several months as its certification remained unresolved. The controversy drew considerable attention because Jana Nayagan was positioned as Vijay’s final film before his full-time political career. The film also faced reports of an alleged online leak ahead of its theatrical release, adding to the challenges surrounding its release. Jana Nayagan finally debuted in theaters on July 23 in spite of these obstacles.
A retired police officer battles to defend his adopted ward and save India's democratic institutions from a vicious global arms dealer in the 2026 Tamil-language political action drama Jana Nayagan.
The film, which is a remake of the 2023 Telugu classic Bhagavanth Kesari, combines high-stakes political commentary with strong family values.
First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 5:48 PM IST