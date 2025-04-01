JioStar Network's COLORS Rishtey to return to DD Free Dish from April 1

COLORS Rishtey, a Hindi general entertainment channel within the JioStar Network, known for shows like Naagin and Sasural Simar Ka, will return to DD Free Dish, India’s free-to-air (FTA) platform, on April 1, after three years.

The channel said in a release that with COLORS Rishtey’s return, viewers can once again experience shows like Doree, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Mahakali, Mahaveer Hanuman and more for free.

“We, at COLORS Rishtey, are thrilled to reintroduce the magic of iconic shows, all for FREE! – and the best part is, we will once again reach out to the huge base of our beloved consumers on DD Free Dish! As we make our return, we’re thrilled to be your go-to destination for endless hours of daily entertainment for the entire family," said Arnab Das, head of linear TV business, COLORS Rishtey, in a statement. "With an interesting line-up of much-loved shows and legendary stars, we’re bringing back the golden days of TV – full of drama, family stories and moments that everyone in the family can enjoy."