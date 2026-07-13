New Zealand actor Sam Neill, best known for his roles in The Piano and Jurassic Park, has died at 78. According to his family, he passed away unexpectedly in Sydney. The actor's death was described as "sudden and unexpected" in a message uploaded on his social media profile.

Neill disclosed his diagnosis of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), an uncommon kind of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in 2023. He had been fighting the disease since 2022.

What was disease of Sam Neill?

Almost 5 years ago, Neill received a diagnosis of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. Chemotherapy was the first treatment he received, but it eventually stopped being effective. Neill's fight with the illness raised awareness of a rare type of blood cancer that is not well known.

Later, he underwent CAR-T cell treatment, a cutting-edge type of immunotherapy that combats cancer by utilising the patient's own immune cells. His cancer was successfully put into remission by the treatment, and before his passing, scans revealed no detectable signs of the disease. ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 box office Day 3: Ajay Devgn's film nears ₹100 crore worldwide More about Sam Neill's Case Diagnosed with the rare blood cancer nearly five years ago, Neill initially received chemotherapy, but the treatment lost its effectiveness over time. He then underwent CAR-T cell therapy, a cutting-edge treatment that uses genetically modified immune cells to attack cancer. The therapy brought the disease into remission, and his latest scans had shown no detectable cancer before his death. His family, however, said there was no evidence that the cancer had returned before his death. They did not disclose the exact cause of death.