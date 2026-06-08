Karuppu OTT release: When and where to watch Suriya's Tamil film online?

Karuppu, starring Suriya, is scheduled for its digital debut following an incredible theatrical run. With its blend of action, mythology, and rural drama, the fantasy action film, directed by RJ Balaji, has become one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2026.

The film, which debuted in Telugu as Veerabhadrudu, maintained a strong run at the box office for weeks following its premiere, solidifying its place among the year's most notable projects. On May 15, 2026, Suriya's fantasy-action blockbuster Karuppu opened in theatres worldwide.

When and where to watch Karuppu OTT online?

Karuppu will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 12, only 28 days from its theatrical release. “God mode ON (fire emoji) #KaruppuOnPrime, June 12,” says the OTT platform on social media while making the declaration.

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