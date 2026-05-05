Malayalam actor Santosh K Nair dies in road accident, wife hospitalised

Malayalam actor Santosh K Nair died on Tuesday morning following a road accident in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, police said. He was travelling with his wife when their vehicle collided with a truck near Adoor.

The actor was rushed to a private hospital in Adoor, where he later succumbed to a suspected cardiac arrest triggered by the accident. His wife, who sustained injuries in the crash, is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be stable.

Who is Santosh K Nair?

Santosh K. Nair, well-known for his powerful on-screen persona, made a name for himself in Malayalam cinema, especially with his memorable, humorous and villainous parts.

Over the course of his career, he appeared in over 100 films after making his acting debut in Ithu Aarti Katha in 1982. He was just as energetic on the small screen. ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji storms box office, becomes biggest Marathi hit in four days The last time Santosh K. Nair appeared on screen was in Krishnadas Murali's Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam (2026). He left behind a legacy of varied and captivating performances, and his untimely death represents a huge loss for the Malayalam film industry. More about Santosh K Nair In addition to his work, Santosh and superstar Mohanlal had an intriguing personal relationship. They were classmates at MG College, where Mohanlal studied commerce while Santosh pursued a BSc in mathematics.