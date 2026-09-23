Home / Entertainment / Mandaadi OTT release: When and where to watch Tamil sports drama online?

Mandaadi OTT release: When and where to watch Tamil sports drama online?

Mandaadi has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in India and the 4th most profitable Tamil-language film of 2026. Starring Soori and Telugu actor Suhas, it was released in theatres on Sept 10

Mandaadi OTT release
Mandaadi OTT release date
Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Tamil sports drama Mandaadi (Sea Wanderer) is making waves at the box office. Mathimaran Pugazhendhi's film which was released in theatres on September 10, has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office, according to early estimates.
 
According to a report on 123Telugu.com, the film is the first to accomplish this with Soori in a lead role. Telugu states have also responded favourably to the film, which is Telugu star Suhas's Tamil debut. Now, fans of Soori and Suhas are looking forward to the film's OTT premiere.

When and where to watch the Mandaadi OTT release?

OTT giant Netflix has reportedly purchased the film's digital streaming rights, according to The Times of India report. The successful movie's OTT launch date has not been revealed yet, though.
 
After its theatrical run is over, the film may have its digital debut during or around Dussehra. It will be in theatres for a time. 

Mandaadi plot

The film centres on Muthukaali, a traditional boat racer from "Mugavai Maindhans" in Ramanathapuram who, following a terrible breakup, gave up his passion and now works as a lifeguard in Chennai. Without him, the dishonest Sattapuli rules the sea with the Tsunami Riders and incites bloody conflicts between the fishing villages.
 
When a friend sincerely asks Muthukaali to train an underdog fishing crew for a celebratory race, he is compelled to abandon his self-imposed hiatus.

More about Mandaadi

Soori's Next was the temporary title of the film when it was first announced in January 2025; the actual title was revealed in April of the same year. Filming took place between mid-2025 and April 2026. With G. V. Prakash Kumar's music, S. R. Kathir's photography, and Pradeep E. Ragav's editing, Mandaadi became the fourth most profitable Tamil film in 2026. 
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre names new CBFC board; Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi join panel

Rise and Fall 2: Virender Sehwag to host, check contestants and format

Hanuman Ansh crosses ₹222 crore after a stunning box office turnaround

Bigg Boss 20 nominations: Aasif, ScoutOP and Rohed Khan face eviction

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and more celebs at Ambanis

Topics :OTT platformsNetflix IndiaIndian film industry

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchHero Motors sharesAstha Kunj gangrapeAditya Infotech ShareMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Next Story