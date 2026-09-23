Mandaadi OTT release: When and where to watch Tamil sports drama online?

Tamil sports drama Mandaadi (Sea Wanderer) is making waves at the box office. Mathimaran Pugazhendhi's film which was released in theatres on September 10, has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office, according to early estimates.

According to a report on 123Telugu.com, the film is the first to accomplish this with Soori in a lead role. Telugu states have also responded favourably to the film, which is Telugu star Suhas's Tamil debut. Now, fans of Soori and Suhas are looking forward to the film's OTT premiere.

When and where to watch the Mandaadi OTT release?

OTT giant Netflix has reportedly purchased the film's digital streaming rights, according to The Times of India report. The successful movie's OTT launch date has not been revealed yet, though.

ALSO READ: New OTT releases this week: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & more After its theatrical run is over, the film may have its digital debut during or around Dussehra. It will be in theatres for a time. Mandaadi plot The film centres on Muthukaali, a traditional boat racer from "Mugavai Maindhans" in Ramanathapuram who, following a terrible breakup, gave up his passion and now works as a lifeguard in Chennai. Without him, the dishonest Sattapuli rules the sea with the Tsunami Riders and incites bloody conflicts between the fishing villages. When a friend sincerely asks Muthukaali to train an underdog fishing crew for a celebratory race, he is compelled to abandon his self-imposed hiatus.