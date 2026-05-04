Met Gala 2026: Everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night

The countdown to fashion’s biggest night has begun, with anticipation building for the 2026 Met Gala. The 78th edition of the iconic fundraiser—bringing together leading names from fashion, film, music, and sports—is set to take place on May 4 in New York City.

Widely regarded as the ‘Super Bowl of fashion’, the Met Gala raises funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Around 450 A-list guests are expected to attend the exclusive event. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s gala.

Theme and dress code of the Met Gala 2026

The Met Gala is notable for its distinctive themes each year, and 2026 is no exception. The theme for this year is "Costume Art," and "Fashion Is Art" is the dress code.

The dress code allows celebrities to freely interpret the theme on the red carpet, even though it is connected to the spring show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Audiences may anticipate daring, avant-garde, and creative fashion statements that push boundaries as usual. Ticket prices for the Met Gala 2026 Only about 450 people are typically invited to the Met Gala 2026. Individual seats are said to cost roughly $75,000 (£56,000), while tables can cost up to $350,000 (£258,000). However, very few celebrities purchase their own tickets. According to reports, Indian celebrities' individual Met Gala 2026 tickets will cost between ₹83.4 lakh and ₹94.7 lakh, depending on the currency rate.

ALSO READ: Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: BJP strengthens lead in Assam, West Bengal; TVK ahead in Tamil Nadu Instead, fashion brands—many of which invite celebrities—send them invitations. An A-list celebrity wearing the brand's clothing and dining at their table creates enough attention for the business to cover the table's cost. Fashion houses still have to run each proposed guest through the queen of fashion herself, even though they are paying the tab. Expected guests at the Met Gala this year Every invitation must be personally approved by Anna Wintour, head of content at Vogue publisher Condé Nast and chair of the Met Gala since 1995. The Met Gala is anticipated to be jam-packed with A-list stars as usual. There will probably be appearances by celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Zendaya, and Taylor Swift.

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar is scheduled to make his much-awaited debut, according to TOI and Hindustan Times. It is anticipated that he will introduce his distinctive approach to a worldwide audience. According to a source quoted, regular guests like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are also expected to return, maintaining India's significant presence at the esteemed event. When and where to watch the Met Gala 2026 in India? ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: New movies and shows to watch online and more The much-awaited red carpet will be shown live on May 4 at 6 p.m. ET, or 3:30 a.m. IST on May 5 for Indian audiences. The event will be streamed on Vogue's official YouTube channel, so Indian viewers will not miss a second of the action. Additionally, platforms like Peacock and Hulu + Live TV allow people from other countries to tune in.

About the 2026 Met Gala This year's host committee, led by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Lisa from Blackpink, Elizabeth Debicki, and Lena Dunham. The Costume Institute's spring exhibition, which is the department's main source of income and continues through January 2027, officially opens with this event. The Met Gala is scheduled for the first Monday in May, as is customary, and attendees are expected to arrive starting at approximately 18:00 EST (23:00 BST). You may anticipate seeing a ton of A-listers in the evening, but the guest list is not released beforehand.